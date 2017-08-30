Win a shopping trip to New York!

Text to win the ultimate break in New York City.

Heart is giving you and a friend the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to the Big Apple!

You’ll fly from the UK to New York/Newark, thanks to United Airlines, where you will begin your holiday experience.

You’ll spend 5 nights at any Hilton Hotels and Resorts property in New York!

You can even move around the city and split your stay across two different Hilton Hotel locations! To make sure you experience the best that New York has to offer, included are two New York Day Passes, giving you free admission to over 80 top NYC attractions!

If all of this wasn’t enough, you’ll then head to the world renowned Bloomingdale’s department store, where you’ll be treated to $500 to spend on a shopping spree!

On one of the nights, you can also look forward to dinner for two at New York’s best steakhouse, the world-famous Benjamin Steakhouse. To get involved and be in with a chance of winning, text the word NYC to 82122

Entries close at midday on 6th October. Keep your phone handy, as we could be calling you! You must be over 18 to take part.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3 unless you reply STOP to the first text message we send you.

This is a one-off donation, 100% will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You’re playing across all participating radio stations, which can be found here. For full Terms and Conditions see below.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart's very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647).

Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.

If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.