Win a stack of gadgets worth £4,000!

Text to win a huge tech bundle, including a 49” TV, iPad Mini, Amazon Echo – and much more!

heart has teamed up with our friends at Media Powerhouse to give you the chance to get your hands on the ultimate tech bundle!

One lucky winner will be the proud owner of all of these amazing latest home entertainment gadgets: A Samsung 49” 4K Smart TV Optoma ultra compact ML750e LED projector An Amazon Echo Sonos Play bar Two Sonos Play1 smart speakers Apple TV A pair of B&W on ear Bluetooth headphones An iPad mini 4 in Gold A PS4 GoPro HERO5 camera The bundle totals up to over £4,000-worth of the latest technology!

What are you waiting for? To get involved and be in with a chance of winning all of this, text the word TECH to 82122

Entries close at midday on 6th October. Keep your phone handy, as we could be calling you! You must be over 18 to take part.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you reply STOP to the first text message we send you.

This is a one-off donation, 100% will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You’re playing across all participating radio stations, which can be found here for full terms and conditions please see below.

Global’s Make Some Noise is heart very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.

FULL T&Cs

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Heart Network, Capital Network, Capital Xtra, Smooth Network, Classic FM, Gold, LBC and Radio X. 3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Heart – 82122 (TECH), Capital – 83958 (TECH), Capital Xtra – 61236 (TECH), Radio X – 83936 (TECH), Smooth – 65588 (TECH), Classic FM – 61812 (TECH), LBC – 84850 (TECH) Gold – 65588 (GADGET) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at midday on 25th August (the “Opening Time”) and close at midday on 6th October 2017.

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received, unless they reply with the word STOP. The £3 donation will be taken from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who replies STOP to the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be over 18 to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text STOP after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. The prize consists of a Samsung 49” 4K Smart TV, Optoma ultra compact ML750e LED projector, Amazon Echo, Sonos Play bar, two Sonos Play1 smart speakers, Apple TV, a pair of B&W on ear Bluetooth headphones, an iPad mini 4, a PS4 and the latest GoPro camera only.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non-transferable. Specific prize terms:

- The prize is up to a total value of £4,000 and includes:

- 1 x Samsung UE49KU6400U LED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 49" with Freeview HD and Built-In Wi-Fi.

- 1 x Optoma ultra - Compact ML750e LED Projector.

- 1 x Amazon Echo Black. 1 x Sonos Play Bar home cinema sound bar (with wall bracket). 2 x Sonos Play 1 smart speakers. 1 x Apple TV 64GB

- 4th Gen 64. 1 x Bowers & Wilkins P5 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. 1 x Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9", Wi-Fi, 32GB, Gold. 1 x Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Console with Two Dual Shock 4 Controllers

– Silver. 1 x GoPro HERO5 Session Action Camera – Black.

- The prize also includes a selection of AV cables to suit the equipment, along with a TV wall bracket.

- Free delivery of items is included to the winners address anywhere the UK. Alternatively, items can be collected from Media Powerhouse Ltd, Parkbury, Unit 13 Handley Page Way, St Albans, AL2 2DQ. - This prize must be redeemed by 31st January 2018.

- Prize winners must be over the age of 18.

- The content of the prize may be subject to change; in the event of unforeseen circumstances, we reserve the right to change the contents of the prize and substitute with other items.

- We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

- Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm delivery of product.

- Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given. The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA.

If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.