Win An iPhone Signed By Your Favourite Artist

By Alice Westoby

You could win a brand new iPhone signed by Niall Horan, Sam Smith, Pink or Take That!

Win a signed iPhone!

Tomorrow, to raise money for our amazing charity Global’s Make Some Noise - we’re giving you the chance to win brand new Apple iPhones signed by some of the biggest names in music.

You could be the proud owner of a new iPhone signed by…

Take That, P!nk, Niall Horan or Sam Smith

All individually signed by their very own hands!!!

There’s a different phone from a different artist to be won in each show throughout the day on Friday 29th September. Lines open at 6am so, make sure you’re listening when we’re doing the one you want to win!

For the chance to win the Take That iPhone - text the word TAKE to 82122. Entries close at 8.30am on Friday 29th September – keep your phone handy then, as we could be calling you just after that.

For the chance to win the P!nk iPhone - text the word PINK to 82122. Entries close at 12.30pm on Friday 29th September – keep your phone handy then, as we could be calling you just after that.

For the chance to win the Niall Horan iPhone - text the word NIALL to 82122. Entries close at 3.30pm on Friday 29th September – keep your phone handy then, as we could be calling you just after that.

For the chance to win the Sam Smith iPhone - text the word SAM to 82122. Entries close at 5.30pm on Friday 29th September – keep your phone handy then, as we could be calling you just after that.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3 unless you reply STOP to the first text message we send you. This is a one-off donation, 100% will go to Global's Make Some Noise.

Standard network rates apply. You must be 18 or over. You’re playing across the Heart network and for full Terms and Conditions see below.

Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart's very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

Terms and Conditions

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Heart.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword stated above. Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged.

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received, unless they reply with the word STOP. The £3 donation will be taken from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who replies STOP to the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be over 18 to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text STOP after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. iPhone signed by Pink (SE 128GB)

iPhone signed by Niall Horan (6S 32GB)

iPhone signed by Take That (6S 32GB)

iPhone signed by Sam Smith (6S 32GB)

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

- Each iPhone will come in a iPhone box which includes headphones and lightning to USB cable, USB power adapter and a transparent case for the back of the phone.

- The prize does not include a SIM card.

- Free delivery of item is included for all UK addresses. Alternatively, items can be collected from 30 Leicester Square, WC2H 7LA.

- Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks for delivery of the prize.

- The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

- We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

- Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

- We try to ensure the items are delivered in pristine condition, however cannot accept responsibility for damage which occurs in transit.

- This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.



The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority

(ORG831-51159-55647).

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.



