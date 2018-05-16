Win a Cath Kidston Tea for One set and matching tea towel

We have 24 chances to win everything you need to raise a cuppa of Great British tea, courtesy of Cath Kidston.

British brand Cath Kidston, which is celebrating its 25th Birthday this year, has been touring the nation, brightening up people’s day by encouraging them to pop the kettle on and enjoy a cup of tea, milk and two sugars optional!

The brand has even rolled out a fleet of vintage milk floats decorated in Cath Kidston’s instantly recognisable prints – the floats have been visiting cities across the UK handing out complimentary tea packs to residents and passers-by.

Now Cath Kidston is bringing the celebration to Heart with the opportunity to win one of 24 par-tea bags containing a Tea for One set (comprising a china tea pot, tea cup and saucer), and a set of 2 cotton tea towels, all in the brand’s gorgeous ‘Park Wildlife’ print.

Cath Kidston has taken a fleet of milk floats on the road to mark the Royal Wedding (Image: Supplied)

Raise a cuppa to the Royal couple this weekend with a truly British toast!

For more gorgeous Cath Kidston homeware, check out their website or check out the hashtag #25YEARSOFCATHKIDSTON