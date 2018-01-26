Win Tickets To The Global Awards 2018!

The tickets for the night may have sold out but we're giving you another chance to join us for the star-studded ceremony on March 1st.

Tickets for The Global Awards have sold out!

But don't worry! Every night next week, Sian Welby will be giving YOU the chance to get your hands on a pair of tickets for you and a mate!

So, make sure you're listening to Sian between 7pm - 10pm, Mon-Thu for the chance to be there!



The Global Awards will be celebrating the biggest stars from the worlds of music, news, and entertainment in a an incredible night of live performances from Rita Ora, Sam Smith, Andrea Bocelli, Kasabian and Martin Garrix!

The event will take place at Hammersmith Apollo on Thursday March 2018st

The brand new event, takes place on one huge night and brings together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Gold and LBC, with the categories reflecting the music, programmes and news aired on the stations.

The Global Awards will celebrate the biggest and best-loved stars of music, news & entertainment in the UK and around the world, across a whole host of genres.

The first five categories are determined by the public vote. They are Best Song, Best Group, Best Male, Best Female and Best British Artist or Group.

The nominations for the Best News Moment, Interview or Debate will come from the public.

The public vote for The Global Awards is now open! To vote, download the Global Player app and select ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu or go to vote.global.com

The 16 categories announced today are:

Best Song (public vote) Best Group (public vote) Best Male (public vote) Best Female (public vote) Best British Artist or Group (public vote) Best News Moment, Interview or Debate (public entry to determine shortlist) Rising Star Award Best Classical Artist Most Played Song Mass Appeal Award Social Media Superstar Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime Best Pop Dance Best Indie Best Pop The Global Special Award

Ashley Tabor OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “We’ve created The Global Awards to celebrate stars of music, news & entertainment in the UK and around the world and we’re delighted to share the details of the categories and the long lists, and open the public vote, today. Some of the world’s greatest artists, bands and songs have been selected and I can’t wait to see who the public decide to honour on the big night. Don’t let your favourite artist miss out – get voting now!”

It will be a night you don't want to miss!

Full Terms And Conditions below:

The Global Awards - Heart Network, 29th January – 1th March 2018

RULES

The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘ The Global Awards’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Monday 29th th January – 1 st March 2018 on the Heart Network (the “Radio Station”).

radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from Monday 29th January – 1 March 2018 on the (the “Radio Station”). Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

To enter the Competition an Entrant must:

Text ‘AWARD’ to 82122 in the time frame given out on air.

Each day one entrant will be selected at random to play.

To win the prize the caller must correctly answer identify the Global Award Nominated artist from the clip played out on air.

If the player answers incorrectly, another player will be selected at random to play.

All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation will be recorded and played on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over, cannot continue the call for any reason or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant will be selected at random.

Eligibility:

Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

Entry is restricted to one entry per competition; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

The prize each day is 2 x tickets to attend The Global Awards ceremony, held on Thursday March 1st, 2018, at London’s Eventim Apollo. Note the prize does not include travel, or accommodation

Prize Terms and Conditions:

Winners must be 18 or over, and provide valid ID on the evening of the event.

Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.