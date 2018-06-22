11-Year-Old From Leeds Leading The Way For Girls In Sport

A new study has found over a third of young girls don't feel good enough to take part in sport.

A survey of 8 to 18 year-olds found boys are far more likely than girls to play sport outside of school hours.

At the moment around a half of girls play some kind of sport outside of school - compared with three quarters of boys.

But there's one 11-year-old in Leeds who's bucking the trend.

Zainab Patel is one of the first girls in the city to be selected for her local cricket team in Shadwell; "When I was about seven me and my dad used to go the park and play cricket and I really enjoyed it and then I asked if I could play at a local team and they said yes. I was quite nervous since I was the only girl but then I felt quite proud at the same time."

She plays twice a week for her club - and has also become the first girl to be selected for her school team - at Rossett in Harrogate; "They said the cricket's now on in school so I was quite excited and I asked if I could join and they said yes so we had a trial and I got selected for the team."

She says the best things about taking part in sport are making news friends, being outside and the exercise. And the sport itself is really fun as well.

Zainab has got big hopes for the future, and hopes to play for England one day.

The research that's come out for Yorkshire Tea's cricket week - also found that 43 per cent of children - think it's easier for boys to play sport at a grassroots level than girls.