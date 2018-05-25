15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Stabbing In Sheffield

Police have started a murder investigation following the death of a 15-year-old boy in Sheffield.

Officers received reports around 7.50pm last night that the teenager had been stabbed on Lowedges Road, South Yorkshire Police said.

He was taken to hospital but died an hour later, the force confirmed.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton said on Thursday: "I fully understand the concern, alarm and fear that our local communities will have on hearing of this crime.

"My thoughts are with the young man's family at this devastating time, and while the investigation is in the early stages, I would ask anyone who may able to assist with any information to please make contact with us."

Mr Barton claimed there would be a visible police presence in the area and over the coming days.

A number of roads have been closed in the surrounding area as officers carry out initial enquiries.

The boy's family are being supported by specially trained officers, South Yorkshire Police added.