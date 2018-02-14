18-Year-Old Charged With Terror Offence In South Yorkshire

14 February 2018, 09:16

police generic

An 18-year-old has been charged with a terror offence.

Jack Coulson was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Roman Gardens, Mexborough, South Yorkshire, on suspicion of possessing "a record or document that may be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism", the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said.

He was charged and remanded in custody and will appear on Wednesday at Westminster Magistrates' Court via videolink.

