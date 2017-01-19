23 Yorkshire Schools Listed As Under-Performing

19th January 2017, 09:41

23 schools have been named on a list of under-performing schools in the country.

The list has been put together by the Department for Education.

The North West has the highest proportion of pupils attending failing secondaries, with more than 1 in 8 (13.1%) of its young people being taught in schools that are considered not good enough.

At the other end of the scale, London has the lowest proportion of under-performing schools.

Schools are now judged against a new Progress 8 measure that looks at pupils' performance throughout secondary school and their results across eight GCSE qualifications.

The latest figures also reveal that Knowsley in the North West has the greatest proportion of schools that are under-performing, with all six of its secondary schools below the Government's new floor standard.

The latest Department for Education figures also show that three of the five local authorities with the greatest proportion of under-performing secondaries are in the North West: Knowsley, Oldham and Halton. The other two, Darlington and Newcastle-upon-Tyne, are in the North East.

Here is a full list of the 23 secondary schools in Yorkshire found to be under-performing (defined as being below the Government's floor standard for 2016).

They are listed alphabetically, with the name of the school followed by location.


: Ash Hill Academy Doncaster

:: Balby Carr Community Academy Doncaster

:: Barnsley Academy Barnsley

:: Chaucer School Sheffield

:: Colne Valley High School Huddersfield

:: David Young Community Academy Leeds

:: Graham School Scarborough

:: Grange Technology College Bradford

:: Hanson School Bradford

:: Hull College Kingston-upon-Hull

:: Leeds City College Leeds

:: Leeds East Academy Leeds

:: Mexborough Academy Mexborough

:: Netherwood Advanced Learning Centre Barnsley

:: Newsome High School and Sports College Huddersfield

:: Ormiston Maritime Academy Grimsby

:: Park Lane Learning Trust Halifax

:: Sir Thomas Wharton Community College Doncaster

:: South Leeds Academy Leeds

:: Swallow Hill Community College Leeds

:: Tong High School Bradford

:: UTC Sheffield Sheffield

:: York High School York

