23 Yorkshire Schools Listed As Under-Performing

Woman Bailed Over Dinnington Murder
A woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after a 16-year-old girl's body was found with multiple stab wounds in Rotherham, has been released on bail
23 schools have been named on a list of under-performing schools in the country.
The list has been put together by the Department for Education.
The North West has the highest proportion of pupils attending failing secondaries, with more than 1 in 8 (13.1%) of its young people being taught in schools that are considered not good enough.
At the other end of the scale, London has the lowest proportion of under-performing schools.
Schools are now judged against a new Progress 8 measure that looks at pupils' performance throughout secondary school and their results across eight GCSE qualifications.
The latest figures also reveal that Knowsley in the North West has the greatest proportion of schools that are under-performing, with all six of its secondary schools below the Government's new floor standard.
The latest Department for Education figures also show that three of the five local authorities with the greatest proportion of under-performing secondaries are in the North West: Knowsley, Oldham and Halton. The other two, Darlington and Newcastle-upon-Tyne, are in the North East.
Here is a full list of the 23 secondary schools in Yorkshire found to be under-performing (defined as being below the Government's floor standard for 2016).
They are listed alphabetically, with the name of the school followed by location.
Stonewall, the lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality charity, has named seven organisations in Yorkshire in its Top 100 Employers list for 2017
A disabled campaigner from West Yorkshire has claimed "an important victory'' in his legal battle for wheelchair users to have priority use for wheelchair spaces on buses
A large area of Leeds city centre's been cordoned off after a suspicious package was found this morning
