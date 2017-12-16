Bad Weather Affects Blood Donations In Sheffield

People with two valuable blood groups are being urged to donate at Sheffield Donor Centre.

NHS Blood and Transplant say they especially need donors with B negative and O negative blood to donate after the bad weather hit blood collection.

They say the recent freezing weather and snow put many people off donating, and led to some cancelled sessions, meaning stocks of those valuable groups are lower than seriously ill hospital patients will need this Christmas.

Jon Latham, NHS Blood and Transplant said: “The recent poor weather has resulted in us having less O negative and B negative blood than is required for patients going into Christmas.

“If you are a donor with one of these important blood groups, please just walk into Sheffield Donor Centre as soon as you can, and we will take your blood.

“Seriously ill patients in Sheffield will need blood this Christmas and they will rely on the generosity of people making time to donate now.

“If you know that you have one of these blood groups and you can donate please take action now and walk in and donate – you will save lives.”

You can get more information about Sheffield Donor Centre including opening times by calling the Donor Line on 0300 123 23 23 or visiting www.blood.co.uk