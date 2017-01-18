Bomb Disposal Squad Deal With Suspicious Package In Leeds

Second Arrest Over Teenager's Death In Dinnington
A second person's been arrested over the death of a teenager, whose body was found in an alleyway in Dinnington, near Rotherham
A large area of Leeds city centre's been cordoned off after a suspicious package was found this morning.
Buildings have been evacuated in the centre of Leeds and Eastgate is currently closed.
It's also affecting Vicar Lane between The Headrow / Eastgate and New Market Street / Kirkgate.
Police were called at 8.:40am this morning to Harewood Street.
A 100m cordon is in place while they investigate.
The bomb disposal team from Catterick are on the scene and are examining the package using a robot.
A second person's been arrested over the death of a teenager, whose body was found in an alleyway in Dinnington, near Rotherham
The number of people unemployed in Yorkshire's fallen by 27,000 in the three months between September and November
A triple killer has lost a human rights challenge against his whole-life prison term in a ruling that gives UK courts the green light to continue imposing the sentences
North Yorkshire Police have announced they're scaling back their investigation into the disappearance of York chef Claudia Lawrence
10am - 1pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
11am - 1pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Comments