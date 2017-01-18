Bomb Disposal Squad Deal With Suspicious Package In Leeds

18th January 2017, 11:35

A large area of Leeds city centre's been cordoned off after a suspicious package was found this morning.

Buildings have been evacuated in the centre of Leeds and Eastgate is currently closed.

It's also affecting Vicar Lane between The Headrow / Eastgate and New Market Street / Kirkgate.

Police were called at 8.:40am this morning to Harewood Street.

A 100m cordon is in place while they investigate.

The bomb disposal team from Catterick are on the scene and are examining the package using a robot.

