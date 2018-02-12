Boy Rescued From House Fire In Leeds

A boy's been rescued from a house fire in Leeds.

Fire crews were called to a fire in the upstairs of the house in Rothwell just before 8:30pm yesterday evening.

They rescued the boy, he's being treated for burns and smoke inhalation at hospital.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said:

'At 8.29pm last night, police were contacted by the fire service who were attending a fire at a house in Second Avenue, Rothwell.

A five-year-old boy who had been trapped in an upstairs bedroom suffered burns and smoke inhalation. He is currently in a stable but serious condition in hospital.

The boy’s mother and two other children who were in the property were unharmed.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.'

Two members of the public tried to gain entry but were fought back by the heat and smoke.

They were checked over by paramedics at the scene.

Smoke alarms were fitted and working.

Fire investigators are working with the police to work out the cause and origin of the fire.