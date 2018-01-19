Calendar Girls The Musical Comes Back To Yorkshire

Fern Britton and Denise Welch will bare (almost) all as they join the cast for it's UK Tour.

The award-winning musical, written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, made its debut in Leeds in 2015 before a spell on the West End last year.

It's based on the real life Calendar Girls - a group of women from North Yorkshire - who decide to pose nude for a calendar, to raise money to buy a sofa for their local hospital, in memory of one of their husbands. They since raised millions of pounds for blood cancer charity Bloodwise.

Now it's coming back to Yorkshire, and will travel across the country between August this year and April 2019.

The cast includes Fern Britton (This Morning), Lorraine Bruce (The Syndicate), Anna-Jane Casey (Billy Elliot), Sara Crowe (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Ruth Madoc (Hi-de-Hi!), Rebecca Storm (Blood Brothers) and Denise Welch (Coronation Street).

Gary Barlow said: "What a phenomenal new cast we have. Tim and I sat in - and indeed played - on the auditions and have been so lucky to have put together such talented ladies.”

UK Tour Dates

LEEDS

The Grand Theatre & Opera House

16 August - 1 September 2018

CANTERBURY

The Marlowe Theatre

5 - 15 September 2018

NEWCASTLE

Theatre Royal

18 - 29 September 2018

EDINBURGH

Festival Theatre

2 - 13 October 2018

LEICESTER

De Montfort Hall

16 - 20 October 2018

CARDIFF

Llandudno

23 - 27 October 2018

SALFORD

The Lowry

30 October - 10 November 2018

STOKE-ON-TRENT

Regent Theatre

13 - 17 November 2018

HULL

New Theatre

20 - 24 November 2018

LIVERPOOL

Empire

27 November - 1 December 2018

SOUTHAMPTON

Mayflower Theatre

8 - 19 January 2019

DUBLIN

Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre

22 January – 2 February 2019

NORWICH

Norwich Theatre Royal

5 – 16 February 2019

ABERDEEN

His Majesty's Theatre

19 February - 2 March 2019

DARTFORD

The Orchard Theatre

5 - 16 March 2019

SUNDERLAND

Empire

19 - 23 March 2019

WOKING

New Victoria Theatre

26 - 30 March 2019

SHEFFIELD

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

2 – 13 April 2019

OXFORD

New Theatre

16 - 20 April 2019