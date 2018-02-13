Car Damages School Entrance In Sheffield

Two men have been arrested after a car caused damage to a school in Sheffield this morning.

Police were called to a secondary school, Fir Vale Academy, in Owler Lane just before 8.25am this morning after reports that a black BMW was being driven at speed around the school car park and had caused damage to the entrance.

No one was hurt.

Two men aged 23 and 20, both from the Sheffield area, have been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing criminal damage and are currently in police custody.

T/ Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ashmore, said: "The school will remain closed for the remainder of the day as officers conduct enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and provide reassurance.

"We are confident that this is an isolated incident and there is no current risk to the school or the surrounding community."