Child Sex Abuse Reports Double In Yorkshire

The number of people reporting historical child sex abuse to Yorkshire's police forces has almost doubled in the last five years.

Figures obtained by Heart show in 2013 527 victims came forward to report abuse that had taken place between 1975 and 1995 and in 2017 that rose to 977.

In the five year period the total number of reports was 3920.

A third of reports were made by men and two thirds by women.

West Yorkshire dealt with the majority of the reports, with 2118 made to them in the five year period.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Over the last 5 years there has been an increase in sexual offences recorded. Some of which will be as a result of changes in crime recording but also due to recent, well publicised national cases which have given victims and witnesses the confidence to report incidents to the police and other agencies.



"These offences may have taken place many years before the survivor of abuse feels able to report the matter to the police. All victims are offered appropriate support throughout the Criminal Justice Process.



"West Yorkshire Police will actively pursue all allegations regardless of the passage of time since an offence has occurred."