Mother and Grandmother Convicted Over Death of Leeds Teen

The mother and grandmother of a teenager who was allowed to "rot to death" on an inflatable mattress have been convicted of his manslaughter.

Jordan Burling from Leeds was said to have resembled the victim of a Second World War death camp when paramedics found him lying lifelessly on the makeshift bed, weighing just 6st (38kg).

As a result of barely moving for weeks, he was covered in bed sores, and was wearing a soiled nappy.

He died from acute bronchopneumonia at his home in the Farnley area of Leeds in June 2016.

On Tuesday, a jury at Leeds Crown Court unanimously convicted his 45-year-old mother Dawn Cranston of manslaughter, as well as his grandmother, Denise Cranston, 70.

Mr Burling's 25-year-old sister, Abigail Burling, was found not guilty of manslaughter, but guilty of an alternative charge of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable person.

Prior to the trial, Dawn Cranston admitted endeavouring to conceal a birth after hiding the remains of her dead baby in a rucksack for around 14 years.

Following the verdicts on Tuesday, Gerry Wareham, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Yorkshire and Humberside, said Mr Burling's death was "one of the most shocking cases" they have ever dealt with.

He added: "These women had a duty of care towards Jordan. However, the CPS showed the court that instead they allowed him to rot to death in his own home.

"Words cannot begin to convey the extent of Jordan's terrible suffering at the hands of the very people he should have been able to trust the most.

"Those responsible for that suffering have been found guilty of causing his death."