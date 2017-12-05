FA Cup 3rd Round Draw

Now Playing
Here is the FA Cup third round draw in full.
Ipswich v Sheffield United
Watford v Bristol City
Birmingham v Burton
Liverpool v Everton
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough
Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan
Coventry v Stoke
Newport v Leeds
Bolton v Huddersfield
Port Vale or Yeovil v Bradford
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Brentford v Notts County
QPR v MK Dons
Manchester United v Derby
Forest Green or Exeter v West Brom
Doncaster v Slough Town or Rochdale
Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough v Sunderland
Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester
Blackburn or Crewe v Hull
Cardiff v Mansfield
Manchester City v Burnley
Shrewsbury v West Ham
Wolves v Swansea
Stevenage v Reading
Newcastle v Luton
Millwall v Barnsley
Fulham v Southampton
Wycombe v Preston
Norwich v Chelsea
Gillingham or Carlisle v Sheffield Wednesday
Ties to be played January 5-7