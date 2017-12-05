FA Cup 3rd Round Draw

5 December 2017, 06:25

FA Cup

Here is the FA Cup third round draw in full.

Ipswich v Sheffield United

Watford v Bristol City

Birmingham v Burton

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough

Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan

Coventry v Stoke

Newport v Leeds

Bolton v Huddersfield

Port Vale or Yeovil v Bradford

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Brentford v Notts County

QPR v MK Dons

Manchester United v Derby

Forest Green or Exeter v West Brom

Doncaster v Slough Town or Rochdale

Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester

Blackburn or Crewe v Hull

Cardiff v Mansfield

Manchester City v Burnley

Shrewsbury v West Ham

Wolves v Swansea

Stevenage v Reading

Newcastle v Luton

Millwall v Barnsley

Fulham v Southampton

Wycombe v Preston

Norwich v Chelsea

Gillingham or Carlisle v Sheffield Wednesday

Ties to be played January 5-7

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vaginal mesh campaigner Chrissy Brajcic dies from sepsis after four-year battle

Clock is ticking for Theresa May's Brexit plans

Teen charged after woman died following Liverpool motorbike crash

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News