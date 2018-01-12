Fans Gear Up For Steel City Derby

There will be extra security checks and 300 specially trained officers are going to be on duty for the Steel City derby this evening.

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Bramall Lane to take on old rivals Sheffield United, the last clash saw the Blades winning 4-2 at Hillsborough.

30,000 fans are expected to be at the sold out game tonight, which kicks off at 19:45pm.

"This week's match promises to be a thrilling event for football fans across the city - it's not often that Sheffield's two football teams face each other so there's been a real sense of excitement," says Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley.

South Yorkshire Police have been planning security for the last four months and Chief Supt Morley has said:

"With a match of this nature and magnitude and because of the rivalry in the city we will always experience some form of antisocial behaviour and we did see pockets of that during the last derby game. We want Friday's game to be enjoyable and fun for the fans, not spoiled by the actions of a small few."

This is the first time the teams have met at Bramall Lane since 2011 and it will be Owl's new manager Jos Luhukay's first game since he replaced Carlos Carvalhal:

"This is the highlight for everyone who comes on Friday, but only one can win and I hope it's us."

The Owls have lost their last two league games by two or more goals without scoring.

Sheffield United will be looking to win a league double over their Steel City rivals which they haven't achieved since 2005-06.

United's manager Chris Wilder has said he's not concerned about Wednesday's new manager affecting the game: "I've been in the game long enough to know there might be an effect but even the greatest manager can't do a lot in a few days."

A win for the Blades will put them back in the Championship play-off spots.

Fans can also expect searches to take place at the stadium, with specially trained dogs on hand to sniff out any pyrotechnics or other illegal items.

Chief Supt Morley has said: "We're taking the safety of everyone attending this match incredibly seriously and I appreciate that while the searches may seem frustrating as it can lead to delays at turnstiles, they are especially important following the awful terrorist attacks that the UK has seen this year."

Like at the previous derby fixture, away fans are being asked to voluntarily remain in their seats for around ten minutes after the final whistle to ease congestion on the roads.

Chief Supt Morley said: "Should any fan (home or away) wish to leave the match early this will of course be safely facilitated, but I want to stress that if we receive any information that suggests fans are leaving the ground early with the intention of causing disorder or harm to others, we will take necessary action to keep people safe."