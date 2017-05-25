Former Colleagues Confirm Death Of Otley Woman

Mother And Grandmother Of Sorrell Leczkowski In Hospital
14-year-old Sorrell from Leeds died in the Manchester bombing
Staff at a primary school in Leeds have expressed their "deep sadness'' after confirming the death of one of their former colleagues in the Manchester bombing.
The family of Wendy Fawell, from Otley, had mounted a frantic campaign to find the 50-year-old who had been missing since Monday night's explosion.
This morning, St Oswald's C of E Primary School, in Guiseley, said on Twitter: "It is with deepest sadness that I confirm that our former colleague Wendy Fawell was killed in the Manchester bombing. RIP, Wendy.''
Ms Fawell was reported to have been about to leave the concert with her 15-year-old daughter Charlotte, along with a friend and her sons, when they were caught in the attack.
Charlotte was taken to hospital in Oldham and her brother, Adam Fawell, 29, began a desperate search for his mother.
More than 100 people attended a vigil for Ms Fawell in Otley on Tuesday evening.
A 14-year-old girl from Leeds who died in the Manchester bombing dreamed of being an architect
Mum Mel says the response has been overwhelming
The driver and front-seat passenger of a car which ploughed into a quad bike while racing at 140mph killing four young people have each been jailed for nine years
