Funeral For Jodie Willsher

10 January 2018, 11:46

Jodie Wilsher

The family of Jodie Willsher, who was stabbed to death at a supermarket in North Yorkshire, say her funeral will be a celebration of her life.

The 30-year-old died after she was attacked in Aldi in Skipton just before Christmas.

Her funeral is taking place at Christ Church, in the town.

Mrs Willsher's husband, Malcolm, has asked those attending to wear something pink to help remember her and promised the service will be a celebration of his wife's life.

He has described her as "lovely and warm", adding: "She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife."

A man's appeared in court charged with her murder.

