Hate Crimes Up In Yorkshire After Brexit Vote

Hundreds of Mourners Celebrate Life of Katie Rough
Hundreds of mourners have gathered in York Minster to celebrate the life of seven-year-old Katie Rough, who was killed in the city
West Yorkshire, Humberside and North Yorkshire Police have all seen a rise in reported hate crimes following the EU referendum.
1,013 cases were reported to West Yorkshire Police in the three months following the country's vote to Leave the EU in June.
That's the 3rd highest amount in the country and an increase of 46% compared to the three months before.
North Yorkshire Police dealt with 64 cases of hate crime in the same time period, up 68%.
Humberside Police recieved 140 reports, an increase of 57%.
They are the highest figures of hate crime ever reported by those forces.
33 out of 44 forces in England and Wales recorded the highest quarterly number of hate crimes since comparable records began in April 2012.
Only four forces reported a decrease on the previous three months before the referendum - including South Yorkshire Police. They had a drop of 1%.
Mike Ainsworth's from Stop Hate UK - a charity based in Leeds.
He says they had 60% more calls to their helpline in the months after the Brexit vote:
Tata has signed an agreement to sell its Speciality Steels business to Liberty House Group for £100 million.
A taxi driver who has been jailed for a minimum of 32 years for murdering two men in Bradford is the first person to have been extradited from Pakistan in more than a decade, prosecutors have said
The lack of women working in the cultural industries is "woeful'' and more needs to be done for those with parenting and caring responsibilities in order to help sustain their careers, MP Tracy Brabin said
