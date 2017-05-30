Huddersfield To Celebrate Promotion

Huddersfield boss David Wagner says they've brought a "fairytale to a happy end" by winning promotion to the Premier League.

He was drenched in champagne as he toasted his Huddersfield heroes following their dramatic Wembley win.

The Terriers secured promotion to the Premier League, ending a 45-year absence from the top flight, thanks to a 4-3 penalty shoot-out success over Reading.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward, who saved two penalties in their semi-final shoot-out win over Sheffield Wednesday, replicated his heroics in the final by keeping out Jordan Obita's spot-kick.

Defender Christopher Schindler then stepped up to nervelessly tuck away the winning penalty and cap a remarkable rise for a side who finished 19th last season.

And German boss Wagner, still dripping from the bubbly-fuelled celebrations, said: "I told players before the play-offs that they were heroes.

"But from hero to zero in football is sometimes only a week, and they had the opportunity to become legends. And they have done it. They are Huddersfield legends.

"We have had so many setbacks, so many problems, we don't have the biggest squad, but we trusted and believed in ourselves.''

If the penalties were nerve-jangling, the 120 minutes which preceded them were anything but.

Town's Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown somehow missed an open goal from two yards, but other than that the two teams totally cancelled each other out.

Not that Wagner and Huddersfield cared one jot, having secured the estimated #170million windfall promotion brings.

"Of course it is special, everyone knows last time this club was in the top division is 45 years ago,'' added the former Borussia Dortmund reserve-team boss.

"I'm so pleased with my players, my group and the whole town, and for the chairman (Dean Hoyle) who backed nearly all my ideas. Now we have done it. We set no limits.''

An event is planned for Huddersfield this evening to celebrate.

A civic ceremony is set to be held in the town.

David Wagner and the First Team squad will travel from the John Smith's Stadium to St. George's Square, via Northumberland Street, arriving in the town centre at around 6.20pm.

There, several players and key figures from the Club's historic season will address Town fans from a stage.