Huddersfield Town Fan Sends £5 To Player

25 October 2017, 11:30

aaron mooy

Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy said he wants to meet the young fan who sent him a £5 note after finding it at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Mooy scored the Terriers' opening goal as they secured their first win against Manchester United since 1952, and Town fan Adam sent the Australia international the fiver as a reward.

Adam said he had been told by his dad that he could not keep the money because it was not his.

Town's commercial director Sean Jarvis posted a picture of the letter Adam sent to him on Twitter and Mooy replied: "I would love to meet you Adam."

Adam explained in his letter that he had found the money at the stadium while attending the match with his dad.

"I found a £5 note at the stadium and gave it to dad because we cannot keep what is not ours," Adam wrote.

"Can you please ask Mr Wagner if Aaron Mooy can keep the money because he played very well and scored.

"I have put the £5 note in the envelope. Thank you."

Jarvis has told Heart: "I know they are paid a good amount but it's great that a little boy of Adam's age, has actually recognised the effort that Aaron Mooy has put into the game and has decided that, OK, he deserves it more."

It's hoped Adam will get to meet Aaron as a reward for his honesty later this week.

Trending on Heart

Gbbo semi

GBBO Fans Outraged As Paul 'Breaks Rules' Ahead Of Choosing Final 3 Bakers
Jeremy Corbyn Gogglebox

Jeremy Corbyn Is Going To Be Guest Starring On This Reality TV Programme
Tim Peake

Tim Peake Reveals Tricky Astronaut Brain Teaser - Can YOU Work It Out?
Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann To Give Birth On TV For New Show Documenting Single Motherhood

Latest News

See more Latest News

Interest rate rise looms next month after lift in economic growth

Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara suspended by Labour amid probe

Claude Puel in advanced talks to become Leicester's new manager

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News