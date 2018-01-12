Huddersfield Town Sign Alex Pritchard

Huddersfield have completed the signing of Alex Pritchard from Norwich for an undisclosed fee.

The Terriers have agreed personal terms with Pritchard after an improved undisclosed bid for the 24-year-old had been accepted earlier in the week.

Pritchard could make his Terriers debut in Saturday's home Premier League game against West Ham.

A statement from the club:

"Huddersfield Town has today completed the permanent transfer of Alex Pritchard from Sky Bet Championship side Norwich City.

"The 24-year-old moves to Yorkshire for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2021, with a further year's option in Town's favour."

The Terriers are reported to have paid between £10million and £14m.

Head coach David Wagner said:

'I'm very happy to be able to welcome Alex to Huddersfield Town.

'He is exactly the type of player that we like to work with at this club. Alex is a young British player who arrives as one of the top performers in the Sky Bet Championship and with a desire to prove himself in the Premier League.

'Now we will work hard with him to give him every possibility of being a success for us in the top division.

'I'd like to thank (chairman) Dean Hoyle and the board for being as supportive as ever in this transfer window and making this transfer possible."

Pritchard progressed through West Ham's academy before switching to Tottenham aged 16 in 2009 and, after loan spells at Peterborough and Swindon, made his Premier League debut as a substitute in the final game of the 2013-14 season.

The former England Under-21 international spent the following season on loan at Brentford and made his second and final appearance for Tottenham early in the 2015-16 campaign.

After a brief loan spell at West Brom, Pritchard completed a permanent move to Norwich for a reported fee of £8m in August 2016.

He made a total of 43 first-team appearances for Norwich, scoring eight goals, and becomes Huddersfield's second January signing following the arrival of Terence Kongolo on loan from Monaco.