Leeds Girl Killed In Manchester Attack

A 14-year-old girl from Leeds who died in the Manchester bombing dreamed of being an architect, her grandfather has said.

Michael Healey said granddaughter Sorrell Leczkowski, from Adel, was "our rock'' as he paid tribute to the "clever, talented, creative girl''.

Sorrell's mother and grandmother are in hospital after the attack.

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, Mr Healey said his wife Pauline remains in intensive care and Sorrell's mother Samantha is recovering from surgery "as she tries to make sense of the devastating loss of her daughter''.

He said: "I am absolutely heartbroken to confirm that my granddaughter was killed in the terror attack that claimed so many innocent lives.

"Sorrell was only 14, but she was our rock, she kept us all grounded. She was such a clever, talented, creative girl, there was nothing she couldn't do.

"She was going to be an architect and wanted to go to Columbia University in New York to study so that she could build hotels with slides coming out of the rooms and so that she could build her mum a house.

Mr Healey requested that the family is allowed to grieve in privacy.

Sorrell was a pupil at Allerton High School in Leeds.

They have released this statement.

Dear Parents / Carers

I am deeply saddened to have to share with you the news, which has just been confirmed, that one of our Year 9 students, Sorrell Leczkowski, has died as a result of the tragic events at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Sorrell was a delightful member of the school community.

She enjoyed her studies, had a lovely group of friends and was a real asset to Allerton High School.

Our whole school community is extremely shocked and saddened by this and our thoughts are with Sorrell's family and friends at this very difficult time.

Understandably, our staff and students are very upset and we are receiving support from Leeds City Council, West Yorkshire Police and other external agencies.

Where appropriate students have been able to speak with experienced staff in a supportive environment. This support will be ongoing.