Leeds Man Hoping To Represent GB At Paralympics

A man from Leeds, who is hoping to represent Great Britain at the Paralympics in two years time, has been telling us about why he's decided to go for his dream.

Safron Gordon, from Alwoodley, is 38 years old. Last year at the age of 37, he decided to start training as a para power-lifter.

"It's slightly different to weight-lifting. What they do is they actually tie your legs down and then you literally push from your chest and you complete a bench press."

Safron was born with cerebral palsy: "It's just the way I am, I wouldn't want it any other way. I think if I did have it any other way I wouldn't be the person that I am. Everything happens for a reason and I think this is my calling. I've always been a strong child, so to have this strength and just transfer it into power-lifting, para power-lifting, it is what I was born to do."

He's been training for a year, whilst also holding down a full-time job, and will be competing at the English Championships later this month.

He's currently Welsh Open Para Powerlifting Champion, as of November 2017.

And his goal is to represent Great Britain at the Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020.

He's told us why he's decided now is his time: "You know what it is, I've got a little boy. And I want him to realise that you can aspire to be anything that you want. Don't look at anything and think I can't do it, always look at it and think you know what go for it, and at least try.

"You don't know where you're going to end up but if you give it 100 per cent, you've always got a chance to do so. So all it is, is just to let my son know that he can do anything he wants to do. Give him that inner courage to succeed at anything that he puts his mind to."

And he wants to inspire others: "It's young people, it's people with disabilities, it's everybody. Everyone's got a chance to succeed in something you know if you put your mind to something... Even if it's just one person I affect or you know inspire, then I want to do that, I want them to look at me and think you know what, I can do that.

"And then make them want to strive for something and be the best that they can be. That's what it is, it's time to give back to children and that's what I want to do. I'm a little bit older now, whereas I can look back at life and think you know what, if you want to go for something and you've got a dream, it doesn't matter how old you are, as long as you can reach for it, then you reach for it."