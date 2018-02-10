Leeds Pay Tribute To Ex-Midfielder Liam Miller

The world of football is paying tribute to ex-Leeds United midfielder Liam Miller, following his death aged 36.

The married dad-of-three, who spent time on loan at Elland Road in the 2005/06 season, had been suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Reports emerged in November that Miller had been battling the disease and was receiving treatment in the United States, where he played for Wilmington Hammerheads.

His death was confirmed last night.

Leeds United tweeted: "Everyone at Leeds United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former #LUFC midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

The club also added a video of Miller scoring the winner in a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over Southampton in 2005.

Supporters also posted about the famous encounter, for which Miller is best remembered in Leeds.

Leeds supporter Craig Reaves wrote: "Celebrating a late winner as Leeds came back from 3 down to win 4-3 at Southampton in 2005, and writing himself into #lufc folklore. What a way to be remembered. Thanks a million, Liam Miller."

GazLUFC13 also Tweeted: "RIP Liam Miller. Horrific news. That goal will stay with me forever. 'They wouldn't dare win it would they Leeds'...... we'd dare alright. Thanks for the memories #lufc"

RPlufc93 also made reference to the same game against Southampton in 2005: "RIP Liam Miller, part of the greatest comeback and commentary I’ve seen in a Leeds game #lufc"

Leeds United World also posted: "Tomorrow in the 17th minute we need to sing ‘ One Liam Miller ‘ 17 referring to his shirt number at Leeds ?? #RIPLiamMiller"

Another fan site paid tribute by writing Miller will "forever be part of the Leeds family."

"Leeds United Supporters’ Club are sad to hear of the passing of former #lusc player Liam Miller. Our deepest condolences to all his family and friends," was another tribute on Twitter.

Miller made 28 league appearances for Leeds, scoring once.