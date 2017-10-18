Man Found Unconscious At Rotherham Reservoir

A man's has been found unconscious with serious injuries at Ulley Country Park in Aughton.

At around 8.35am on Monday 16 October, emergency services were called to an embankment at the reservoir in the park, where a 37-year-old man was found unconscious and with serious facial injuries.

He has been taken to hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

An investigation has been underway since Monday morning into the circumstances surrounding how the man came to be injured and at the reservoir.

Officers now believe this is a suspicious incident and are urging anyone who may have been in Ulley Country Park on Sunday to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Mark Monteiro from the Force Crime Unit said:

'We’ve had officers following up lines of enquiry since the man was found on Monday morning.

'The man’s injuries are severe and he’s very unwell in hospital, which now lead us to believe that he has been the victim of an assault.

'What remains unclear is where the man was assaulted, whether this happened in the park or whether he was transported there, and how he came to be on the reservoir embankment.

'This is clearly quite a troubling incident and we want to reassure the public that we are taking this matter very seriously and we will have an increased police presence in Ulley Country Park today (Wednesday 18 October) speaking to people to see if we can piece together what happened.

'I’d ask anyone who regularly uses the park – dog walkers, runners, cyclists, families – to cast their minds back to Sunday afternoon/evening and if you saw anything suspicious or concerning, please call us.'

You can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 209 of 16 October 2017 or you can call Crimestoppers to pass on information anonymously on 0800 555 111.