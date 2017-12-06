Man Injured Outside Bingley Nightclub Dies

Tributes are being paid to a 24 year-old man who has died after being found seriously injured outside a nightclub in West Yorkshire.

Police were called to Bijou nightclub in Bingley at 3:32am on Saturday 25th November.

James Etherington was taken to hospital with serious head injuries. He died yesterday evening.

Family and friends of James have been paying tribute online.

His brother Joe Etherington posted "You were loved by countless people and will never ever be forgotten, especially by me, Mum and Dad. It was honestly the best 21 years I spent with you and will never ever forget the memories I was lucky enough to have with you. You were nothing short of a miracle, a hero and the best role model a younger brother and best ever friend could ever ever ask for. You was too good for this world and hopefully will join you on the other side where we will meet again once more. Goodnight James my absolute world and will never ever forget you, Love you more than you will ever believe."

People have also been leaving flowers outside the nightclub.

Four men were arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 23 year old, who was questioned by detectives, has been released on bail. A 31 year old and a 30 year old man have been released under investigation. A 28 year-old man who was arrested has been released without charge.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Scott of Protective Services (Crime), said: "I would appeal to anyone with information about the incident and who hasn’t yet come forward to do so.

We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who took footage on their mobile phones to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13170551254 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.