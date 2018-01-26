Man To Go On Trial Accused Of Supermarket Stabbing

30-year-old Jodie Willsher died days before Christmas after being attacked at Aldi in Skipton in North Yorkshire.

44-year-old Neville Hord who is accused of her murder is also accused of attacking her mother weeks before.

Neville Hord appeared at Bradford Crown Court this morning via videolink from HMP Armley in Leeds as his trial date was fixed for later this year.

He's been told he'll provisionally go on trial on 21st May over the allegations he murdered Jodie Willsher in Skipton on 21st December 2016 and inflicted grievous bodily harm on Mrs Willsher's mother Nicole Dinsdale, on 25th November 2016.

He didn't enter any pleas and the court heard psychiatric and psychological reports are awaited.

During the short hearing he spoke only to confirm his identity and that he understood the trial arrangements before he was further remanded in custody.

Mrs Willsher died in the Aldi store in Keighley Road from wounds to the chest and abdomen as customers rushed to pin down and detain a suspect before emergency services arrived.

Earlier this month, her husband, Malcolm, and five-year-old daughter Megan led hundreds of mourners at her funeral in Skipton.

In a eulogy read to the congregation, Mr Willsher said the death of his wife had left a "great hole in our lives" and added that she and his daughter were "more than mother and daughter, they were best friends".

When Hord appeared at Leeds Crown Court last month his family passed a statement to the media via his lawyers in which they expressed their "sincere condolences" to Mrs Willsher's family and added: " No words can convey our sorrow for this tragic turn of events."