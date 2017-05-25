Mother And Grandmother Of Sorrell Leczkowski In Hospital

Family members of a 14-year-old girl from Leeds, Sorrell Leczkowski, who died in the Manchester attack, have been talking about her mother and grandmother who are in hospital.

They have described how her grandmother, Pauline, underwent 15 hours of surgery to remove shrapnel from her body and also suffered multiple compound fractures to her arms and legs.

Sorrell, her mother and grandmother had gone to the arena to collect two girls who had gone to the concert.

Setting up an online appeal, Stacie Healey described her mother's terrible injuries.

She said: "After the Manchester attacks my mum was seriously hurt, she has had a 15-hour surgery to remove shrapnel from her body and has compound wounds to her arms and leg.

"She is still not awake from this, we are a long way from home and my dad will not leave her side.

"He is self employed and will not work for months because my mum will be here for several weeks.

"Above all this he and my mum lost their granddaughter Sorrell in the attack.

"Please please please donate so he does not have to worry about money as well as all this, thank you x.''

By Thursday morning, the appeal had already exceeded its total with nearly 300 people raising almost £5,000.

Another online appeal set up to help the family has topped £10,000.

Leader of Leeds City Council Judith Blake said: "This is awful and tragic news that a 14-year-old girl from Leeds, Sorrell Leczkowski, was killed in the horrific attack in Manchester on Monday night.

"For a young life to be taken away like this at what should have been an evening of entertainment and fun is truly heartbreaking.''