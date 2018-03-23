Murder Investigation In Castleford

Detectives have started a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Castleford last week.

Police were called on 14 March at around 8:38pm to an address on Ambleside Road following a report that two people had been seriously injured.

A 62-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man were taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Police can confirm that the 62-year-old woman, Diane Jones, has now passed away due to the extent of her injuries.

The 59-year-old man is recovering from his injuries.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the time in connection, he remains in police custody and enquiries remain ongoing.