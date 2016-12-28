Murder Investigation Starts In Bradford

Police have started a murder investigation after a woman's body was found at a property.

Officers were called to Bankholme Court, Holmewood, Bradford, at 4.20pm on Boxing Day, after paramedics attended.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police are questioning a 42 year-old man on suspicion of murder. A 33 year-old man arrested, has been released without charge.

A post-mortem examination will be held later.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, of the homicide and major enquiries team, said: "This is believed to be an isolated incident and our inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances."

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to contact his team on 101.