Murder Investigation Starts In Bradford

South Yorkshire Bunk Bed Manufacturer Investigated Over Baby's Death
A bed manufacturer in South Yorkshire is under investigation after the death of a seven-month-old baby in York
Police have started a murder investigation after a woman's body was found at a property.
Officers were called to Bankholme Court, Holmewood, Bradford, at 4.20pm on Boxing Day, after paramedics attended.
The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police are questioning a 42 year-old man on suspicion of murder. A 33 year-old man arrested, has been released without charge.
A post-mortem examination will be held later.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, of the homicide and major enquiries team, said: "This is believed to be an isolated incident and our inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances."
Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to contact his team on 101.
A bed manufacturer in South Yorkshire is under investigation after the death of a seven-month-old baby in York
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after what they've called 'an unprecedented' number of firearms related incidents
A crowd-funding appeal set up by a British trucker to help the family of the Polish driver who died in the Berlin terror attack has now passed £100,000
Dramatic footage of a cyclist coming within inches of being killed by a train have prompted fresh warnings about the dangers of level crossings.
2pm - 6pm
Text 'YORKSHIRE' to 82122
5:30pm - 6:30pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Comments