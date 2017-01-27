Murder Investigation Starts After Shooting In Leeds

27th January 2017, 10:32

Police generic

Comments

A murder investigation's started after a fatal shooting in Leeds.

At 1.20pm yesterday, Thursday 26th January, police received a report of a man having been shot at a barber's shop in Gathorne Terrace, Chapeltown.

Police and ambulance staff attended the scene and found the man seriously injured.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital where he died. 

A scene was established around the shop and forensic investigations are ongoing.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer from West Yorkshire Police. said:"Although our enquiries are still at a relatively early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack on the victim. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area yesterday and witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

"We are not currently in a position to release the identity of the victim but his family have been informed and we have specially-trained family liaison officers deployed to support them at what is a very difficult time for them.

"A post mortem examination is due to take place today to establish the cause of death.

"We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we are linking with key representatives in the community to keep them informed about the situation. Officers from the local neighbourhood team are maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure residents."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 for the attention of Operation Peabourne or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ant and dec NTA Winners

These are the big winners from last night's National Television Awards!

Most Viewed Pictures On Heart

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Matt Wilkinson

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Matt Wilkinson

On TV: Heart's Happy Hour: It's Friday!

2pm - 3pm

Watch heart TV

  • Kings Of Leon Sex On Fire

    Now

    iTunes

  • Booty Luv Boogie 2Nite

    14:08

    iTunes

  • Sonique It Feels So Good

    14:04

    iTunes

  • Stardust Music Sounds Better With You

    14:00

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Follow Heart on Twitter