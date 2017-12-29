New Year's Honours In Yorkshire

Unsung heroes from Yorkshire have been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours.

A number of famous faces always make the list, but what about the lesser-known stars from our region who go that extra mile to make a difference in their profession or local community.

Here is the full list of people from Yorkshire recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours:

DBE (Dame)

Professor Hilary Anne Chapman, CBE. Chief Nurse, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing. (Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Ms Jacqueline Lesley Daniel. Chief executive, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Professor Pratibha Laxman Gai. Professor and Chair of Electron Microscopy, University of York. For services to Chemical Sciences and Technology.

CBE

David Robert Earnshaw. Chair, Outwood Grange Academies Trust. For services to Education. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Martin Keith Green. Chief executive and director, Hull UK City of Culture. For services to the Arts in Hull. (London)

Timothy John Rix. Group managing director, J R Rix and Sons Ltd. For services to the Economy and Regeneration in the Humber Region. (Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire)

OBE

Miss Christine Abbott. Chief executive Officer, The Education Alliance, and Executive Principal, South Hunsley School and Sixth Form College, Melton. For services to Education. (Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Stephen Brady. Leader, Hull City Council. For services to Local Government. (Kingston upon Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Thomas Lional Ashley Burgess. For services to charity. the RNLI and Business. (Pickering, North Yorkshire)

John Neil Buxton. General manager, Association of Community Rail Partnerships. For services to Local and Rural Railways. (Whitby, North Yorkshire)

Kevin Leslie Clifford. Formerly chief nurse, NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group. For services to Nursing. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Dr John Harry Godber. Writer and director. For services to the Arts. (Swanland, East Riding of Yorkshire)

David Greensmith. Justices Clerk, HM Courts and Tribunals Service. For services to the Administration of Justice and to the UK Scout Movement. (West Yorkshire)

Ms Francesca Elizabeth Hegyi. Executive director, Hull City of Culture 2017. For services to Culture in Hull. (London)

Ms Jacqueline Hewitt-Main. Chief executive officer, The Cascade Foundation. For services to Prisoners. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Dr Stanley Derek Higgins. Formerly chief executive, North East Process Industry Cluster. For services to the Chemical Process Industry. (Yarm, North Yorkshire)

Martin Kelly. Head of Resources, Children and Young People's Services, North Yorkshire County Council. For services to Children and Young People in North Yorkshire. (York, North Yorkshire)

Stephen Alan Lamb. Formerly director, Returns Preparation, Immigration Enforcement, Home Office. For services to Improving Immigration Systems. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Ms Rosemary Harriet Millard. Chair, Hull City of Culture 2017. For services to Culture in Hull. (London)

Jonathan Peter Pywell. City Culture and Place manager, Hull City Council. For services to Culture. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Mrs Alison Norma Sellar. Chief executive, Activpayroll. For services to Business in Scotland and Abroad. (Cults, Aberdeenshire)

Emeritus Professor Nicholas David Stafford. Professor of otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, University of Hull. For services to Medical Research and Healthcare. (Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Paul Walker. Grade 6 Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Engineering, Bio-Containment and UK Animal, Plant and Food Science. (East Riding of Yorkshire)

Miss Diane Winder. Neighbourhood Watch Coordinator, West Yorkshire Police. For services to Community Safety. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

MBE

Mrs Janet Mary Armstrong. For services to the community in Oakworth, West Yorkshire. (Keighley, West Yorkshire)

Mrs Comfort Louise Anna Banahene. Head of Educational Engagement, University of Leeds. For services to Higher Education.

Neil David Bohanna. Head of Operations, Royal Northern College of Music. For services to Higher Education. (Glusburn, North Yorkshire)

Darrell George Buttery. For services to Heritage in York. (York, North Yorkshire)

Mrs Monica Catherine Carroll. For services to the community in South Yorkshire. (Woodsetts, South Yorkshire)

Mrs Linda Colclough. For services to Victims of Sexual Abuse in West Yorkshire. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Bobby Gurbhej Singh Dev. For services to Young People in Sheffield South Yorkshire. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Albert George Dicken. For charitable services. (Nr Whitby, North Yorkshire)

Mrs Gillian Dillon. Senior executive officer, district employer and partnership manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Employment and Skills in the Humber. (East Riding of Yorkshire)

Ms Jane Harley. Team leader, Teacher Strategy and Practice Unit, Department for Education. For services to Education and to the community in Sheffield.

Eric George Harrison. Formerly Youth Team Coach, Manchester United Football Club. For services to Football. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Mrs Deborah Maria Heald. Managing director, Heald Ltd. For services to Exports and Promotion of STEM Careers for Women. (Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Peter John Heald. Director, Lunds of Otley. For services to Business and the community in West Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Christopher Paul Hudson. Founder and Owner of Chimo Sheffield (Manufacturing) Limited. For services to Exports and Investment in Sheffield. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Mrs Alison Elizabeth North. Teacher and choir leader, Lindley Junior School, Huddersfield. For services to Education. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Timothy Michael Staden Pocock. For services to education and charity. (Ripon, North Yorkshire)

Mrs Ann Lorraine Reid. Councillor, City of York Council. For services to local government. (York, North Yorkshire)

Dr Nicholas Andrew Nesbitt Rowe. Director of Converge, York St John University. For services to people with mental ill-health in Yorkshire and the North East. (York, North Yorkshire)

Mrs Joan Mary Sanger. For services to charity and the community in Beckingham South Yorkshire. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Ms Anne Florence May Shaw. Foster carer, Sheffield City Council. For services to Children and Families. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Mrs Patricia Anne Shore. For services to the community in Harrogate. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

David Leonardus Steenvoorden. Superintendent Coxswain, Humber Lifeboat Station, RNLI. For services to Maritime Safety. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL

Inspector William James Scott. North Yorkshire Police.

Constable Sara Widdrington. North Yorkshire Police.

QUEEN'S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL

Chief Fire Officer James William Courtney. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.



