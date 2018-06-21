Northern Lights Pods In Yorkshire

The new owners of the highest pub in Britain have announced plans to build glass-roofed pods - so guests can sleep with a view of the stars.

The Tan Hill Inn - in the Yorkshire Dales - is 1732ft above sea level.

It was bought by new owners last year - and they now want to make the most of their unique spot by building special pods - so guests can sleep while gazing up at the stars or even the Northern Lights.

Being an official Dark Sky Discovery Area means they've got hardly any light pollution - so it's the perfect place to see the stars.

The pods are still at the planning stage - and they need to make sure they fit in with the landscape.

But it's hoped they'll be finished late next summer.