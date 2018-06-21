Northern Lights Pods In Yorkshire

21 June 2018, 10:41

Tan Hill Inn

The new owners of the highest pub in Britain have announced plans to build glass-roofed pods - so guests can sleep with a view of the stars.

The Tan Hill Inn - in the Yorkshire Dales - is 1732ft above sea level.

It was bought by new owners last year - and they now want to make the most of their unique spot by building special pods - so guests can sleep while gazing up at the stars or even the Northern Lights.

Tan Hill Inn

Being an official Dark Sky Discovery Area means they've got hardly any light pollution - so it's the perfect place to see the stars.

The pods are still at the planning stage - and they need to make sure they fit in with the landscape.

But it's hoped they'll be finished late next summer.

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Extraordinary' sign language gorilla Koko dies in California

Israeli PM Netanyahu's wife charged with fraud

Bank of England votes 6-3 to hold interest rates at 0.5%

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News