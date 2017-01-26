NTA Winners

Five Men Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Girls In Rotherham
A jury at Sheffield Crown Court have found 5 men guilty of sexually exploiting 2 young girls in Rotherham between 1999 and 2001
These are the big winners from last night's National Television Awards!
The best presenter prize at the National Television Awards went to a familiar double-act.
It was the sixteenth year in a row that Ant and Dec have been awarded it.
Their shows 'Saturday Night Takeaway' and 'I'm A Celeb' also won last night.
Graham Norton picked up the special recognition award for his years of service to broadcasting.
Here's the full list of winners...
Entertainment Programme: Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Drama Performance: Sarah Lancashire
Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox
Serial Drama Performance: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)
Comedy: Mrs Brown's Boys
TV Judge: Mary Berry
Daytime: The Chase
Period Drama: Call The Midwife
Live Magazine: This Morning
Newcomer: Faye Brooks (Coronation Street)
TV Presenter: Ant and Dec
Special Recognition: Graham Norton
Drama: Casualty
Challenge Show: I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here
Serial Drama: Emmerdale
Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing
A jury at Sheffield Crown Court have found 5 men guilty of sexually exploiting 2 young girls in Rotherham between 1999 and 2001
A Huddersfield couple who've been told their 5 year old son has less than 18 months to live are raising money to pay for experimental treatments
Police are investigating a reported serious sexual assault in Weston Park in Sheffield.
Theresa May has announced a £556 million boost for the so-called "northern powerhouse'' as she launches the Government's industrial strategy at her first regional Cabinet meeting.
6am - 10am
Text 'YORKSHIRE' to 82122
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Comments