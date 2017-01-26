NTA Winners

These are the big winners from last night's National Television Awards!

The best presenter prize at the National Television Awards went to a familiar double-act.

It was the sixteenth year in a row that Ant and Dec have been awarded it.

Their shows 'Saturday Night Takeaway' and 'I'm A Celeb' also won last night.

Graham Norton picked up the special recognition award for his years of service to broadcasting.

Here's the full list of winners...

Entertainment Programme: Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Drama Performance: Sarah Lancashire

Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox

Serial Drama Performance: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Comedy: Mrs Brown's Boys

TV Judge: Mary Berry

Daytime: The Chase

Period Drama: Call The Midwife

Live Magazine: This Morning

Newcomer: Faye Brooks (Coronation Street)

TV Presenter: Ant and Dec

Special Recognition: Graham Norton

Drama: Casualty

Challenge Show: I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Serial Drama: Emmerdale

Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing