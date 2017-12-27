Police Name Victims In Christmas Day Crash In Sheffield

A 45-year-old police officer and 61-year-old woman who died following a fatal collision on the A57 in Sheffield have been named as PC Dave Fields and Lorraine Stephenson.

61-year-old Lorraine Stephenson was a passenger in a silver Citroen C3, which was involved in the collision with the marked BMW3 series police car driven by PC Fields, on Monday 25 December.

Both PC Fields and Mrs Stephenson suffered fatal injuries and were both sadly pronounced dead shortly after the collision.

Specialist officers are currently working to support both families at this incredibly difficult time.

PC Fields’ family have released a photograph and the following statement:

'Dave was a loving husband and dad of two, who was a dedicated officer committed to his job. We are heartbroken by our loss and ask that our privacy please be respected at this devastating time.”

At around 8.15pm PC Fields was travelling in a BMW3 series marked police car on the A57 towards Coisley Hill, when the collision with the silver Citroen C3 occurred. PC Fields was responding to an immediate incident at the time.

The driver of the Citroen, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a serious condition.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Witnesses to the collision, or who saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident, are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 691 of 25 December 2017.

We are aware of a fundraising page set up to collect donations for the families of those affected by this incident. Officers want to remind the public to be careful to verify any websites of this nature and only donate to legitimate pages.