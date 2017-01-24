Police Investigate Attack In Sheffield

PM Annouces Cash Boost for 'Northern Powerhouse'
Theresa May has announced a £556 million boost for the so-called "northern powerhouse'' as she launches the Government's industrial strategy at her first regional Cabinet meeting.
Police are investigating a reported serious sexual assault in Weston Park in Sheffield.
It's thought to have happened last night, Monday 23rd January.
A 21-year-old woman is thought to have been attacked sometime between 22.35pm and 11pm as she was walking through the park.
The woman is receiving support from specially trained officers and an investigation is underway.
Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons said: "There is currently a large area of Weston Park cordoned off while we conduct initial enquiries at the scene.
"Additional police patrols will be provided over the coming days to provide reassurance and I would urge anyone who may have information on this incident to please come forward."
An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of teenager Leonne Weeks, who was found stabbed to death on a path
23 schools have been named on a list of under-performing schools in the country
Stonewall, the lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality charity, has named seven organisations in Yorkshire in its Top 100 Employers list for 2017
