Police Investigate Attack In Sheffield

Police are investigating a reported serious sexual assault in Weston Park in Sheffield.

It's thought to have happened last night, Monday 23rd January.

A 21-year-old woman is thought to have been attacked sometime between 22.35pm and 11pm as she was walking through the park.

The woman is receiving support from specially trained officers and an investigation is underway.

Detective Inspector John Fitzgibbons said: "There is currently a large area of Weston Park cordoned off while we conduct initial enquiries at the scene.

"Additional police patrols will be provided over the coming days to provide reassurance and I would urge anyone who may have information on this incident to please come forward."