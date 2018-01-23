Police Looking For Missing Halifax Girl Find Body

23 January 2018, 06:47

police tape

Police looking for a missing 11-year-old schoolgirl have found a body in a river.

Earlier on Monday officers started an appeal to find Ursula Keogh, from Halifax, who was last seen at around 3.30pm dressed in her school uniform.

Her family have been told of the discovery of a body in the River Calder at Paris Gates.

Formal identification is yet to take place, West Yorkshire Police said.

In a statement the force said: "Inquiries will remain ongoing to determine a cause of the death, however, at this stage, it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances."

