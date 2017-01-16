Police Treating Death of Teen As Suspicous

A 16-year-old girl has been found dead in suspicious circumstances.

The teenager's body was discovered on a pathway in the Dinnington area of Rotherham on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at about 10.55am after receiving reports from members of the public.

Superintendent Sarah Poolman said: "The investigation is in its very early stages, however we are treating the death as suspicious.

"To provide reassurance to the local community and wider general public, additional police patrols are in place and will continue over the coming days.

"I would urge anyone who believes they have information about the incident to please come forward.''

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.