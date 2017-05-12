Postcard Appeal To Help Poorly Barnsley Toddler

12th May 2017, 06:00

Jessie and Macy Stocks

Comments

A Barnsley mum, whose 2-year-old daughter is being treated for leukemia, has started an appeal to brighten her hospital room.

Jessie Stocks has spent 17 months in hospital, all she really knows is the 4 walls of her room at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

Her mum Mel is now asking for people to send postcards to her - to help brighten up her room.

She wants to put them all over the walls, along with a world map, so Jessie can see there is a "big wide world out there waiting for her to go see and explore" with her big sister Macy.

She's already received post from all over the world.

You can send postcards to Jessie and Macy Stocks, c/o Sheffield Children's Hospital, Ward M3, Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TH.

Jessie Stocks

