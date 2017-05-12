Postcard Appeal To Help Poorly Barnsley Toddler

A Third Of Police Staff Say They Are Unhappy In Their Job
A poll by the GMB Union has found police staff members say they're stressed, with many blaming excessive work loads and poor management
A Barnsley mum, whose 2-year-old daughter is being treated for leukemia, has started an appeal to brighten her hospital room.
Jessie Stocks has spent 17 months in hospital, all she really knows is the 4 walls of her room at Sheffield Children's Hospital.
Her mum Mel is now asking for people to send postcards to her - to help brighten up her room.
She wants to put them all over the walls, along with a world map, so Jessie can see there is a "big wide world out there waiting for her to go see and explore" with her big sister Macy.
She's already received post from all over the world.
You can send postcards to Jessie and Macy Stocks, c/o Sheffield Children's Hospital, Ward M3, Western Bank, Sheffield S10 2TH.
Sheffield United have re-signed striker Ched Evans from Chesterfield on a three-year deal
Labour candidate Ros Jones has been re elected as Doncaster Mayor
The family of a four-year-old boy who died after a collision with a car have thanked the local community for their support
