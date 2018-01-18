School Bus Skids On Black Ice

A school bus has skidded off the road on black ice in Shipley.

None of the childen on board were hurt - when it spun across both carriageways on Gaisby Lane this morning.

It ended up horizontal across the road, with the front end resting on a grass verge.

Oliver Howarth, Operations Director at First Bradford said; "We can confirm that black ice on the roads has resulted in a minor incident with one of our vehicles, but fortunately there have been no reported injuries or other vehicles involved.

"Our drivers are trained to deal with icy road conditions and we advise drivers to allow more time for manoeuvers and to leave plenty of space between vehicles."