Sheffield United Re-Sign Ched Evans

Doncaster Re-Elects Labour Mayor
Labour candidate Ros Jones has been re elected as Doncaster Mayor
Sheffield United have re-signed striker Ched Evans from Chesterfield on a three-year deal.
Evans, 28, originally signed for United in July 2009, scoring 48 goals in 86 starts for the club, which included 35 goals in the 2011-12 campaign. He scored 14 times in his final 11 games for the club.
He was released by the club in the summer of 2012 after he was found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman and sentenced to five years in prison.
That conviction was quashed and at a retrial last year, Evans was found not guilty.
In a statement, the club said:
"Following the completion of a medical, the Blades have agreed an undisclosed fee with Chesterfield for the Welsh international to officially return to Bramall Lane.
A three-year deal was concluded after discussions between the clubs at board level and the player meeting United manager Chris Wilder."
The Blades boss said:
"The signing is just one element of the plans we have drawn-up for next season. We have done our homework on the player. We pride ourselves on team spirit - as the fans have seen this season - and plan to bring in players who can be part of that.
"Ched comes to us with targets to achieve along the way. With a full pre-season with us we believe he can provide us with options up front and score goals."
Ched said:
"I am delighted to be back. I still feel I have plenty to prove in football both at club and international level and I believe I can achieve those goals at United, playing in front of the terrific fans whose support I have always appreciated.
"I am very grateful to Chesterfield, the board and football management for giving me an opportunity to return to the game. It is just disappointing that it has come in season which has seen the club suffer relegation. I would like to thank the Chesterfield fans who made me feel so welcome."
The family of a four-year-old boy who died after a collision with a car have thanked the local community for their support
Andrea Radrizzani has held talks with fellow Leeds co-owner Massimo Cellino over a deal to take full control at Elland Road
Steel giant Liberty House is to create 300 jobs and make multimillion-pound investments to secure the future of five plants, including sites in South Yorkshire.
