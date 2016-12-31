Sheffield's Jessica Ennis-Hill To Receive Damehood

The World Champion heptathlete has been named in the New Years Honours List.

It comes months after she announced her retirement from the sport after winning Silver at the Olympics in Rio.

A number of Yorkshire's other Olympic athletes have been awarded too.

Leeds boxer Nicola Adams and Huddersfield cyclist Ed Clancy will each receive an OBE.

Kadeena Cox from Leeds, who won 4 medals at the Paralympics in Rio is being awarded with an MBE.

Divers Jack Laugher and Christopher Mears, who train in Leeds, will also receive MBEs after they won Gold in the 3m synchronised springboard at Rio.

Other Yorkshire athletes receiving MBEs are Rotherham Table Tennis player William Bayley, Leeds Rower Paul Bennett, Sheffield Rower Grace Clough, Leeds cyclist Adam Duggleby and Northallerton Rower Laurence Whiteley.

As well as our famous Olympians, unsung heros from Yorkshire have also been named in the New Years Honours List including 86 year old Brian Robinson from Mirfield. He was the first Briton to finish the Tour de France and the first to win a Tour stage.

Below is a list of other people from Yorkshire who have been awarded.

Knights Commander of the Order of the British Empire

The Right Reverend James Stuart JONES For services to Bereaved Families and Justice.

(Malton, North Yorkshire)

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Roselyn Christine, Mrs JONES Mayor, Doncaster Council. For services to Local Government.

(Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Angela, Mrs MACDONALD Director, DWP Operations, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Welfare Reform.

(York, North Yorkshire)

Nigel Paul RICHARDSON Lately Director of Children's Services, Leeds City Council. For services to Children and Families.

(Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Professor Emeritus Carol Christine SMART Professor of Sociology, University of Manchester and Co-Director, Morgan Centre for the Study of Relationships and Personal Life. For services to the Social Sciences.

(Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Ms Jane ACKLAM Executive Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Moor End Academies Trust. For services to Education.

(Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Angela Mary, Mrs COX Diocesan Director for Education, Diocese of Leeds. For services to Education.

(Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Dr Helen Mary CREWS Lately Director, Animal and Plant Health Agency. For services to Plant and Bee Health.

(North Yorkshire)

Alexander Clive FOX Chief Executive Officer, Shared Lives Plus. For services to Social Care.

(Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Colin GLASS Senior Partner, Winburn Glass Norfolk. For services to Business Start-Ups and Entrepreneurship.

(Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Christopher Steven GREEN Founder, White Ribbon Campaign. For services to Equality.

(Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire)

Clive Reginald MARTIN Lately Director, Clinks. For services to Offenders and their Families.

(York, North Yorkshire)

Thomas Michael MISKELL Chair, Accent and Northern Housing Consortium. For services to Housing Associations in Northern England.

(Mirfield,West Yorkshire)

The Reverend Jennifer Susan MULLIS Assistant Director, Further Education Commercial and Legal Unit, Department for Education. For services to Further Education and to the community in Yorkshire.

(Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Professor Anne NEVILLE, FREng Royal Academy of Engineering Chair in Emerging Technologies, University of Leeds. For services to Engineering.

(Leeds, West Yorkshire)

James Henry NEWMAN Lately Chair, Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership Board. For services to Business, the Economy and Charity in Yorkshire.

(York, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Avtar Singh PUREWAL Regional Head of Learning and Skills, HM Prison Service Yorkshire. For services to Prisoners.

(Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Ms Charlotte Victoria SWEENEY Director, Charlotte Sweeney Associates. For services to Women and Equality.

(Dewsbury, West Yorkshire)

Mohammad TAJ President, TUC. For services to Trade Unionism.

(West Yorkshire)

Danny WILKS Resourcing Manager, West Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing and voluntary services to Justice and the community in West Yorkshire.

(Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Timothy Lawrence ADAMS For services to Horseracing and Rugby League.

(Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Roderick CLIFTON Operations Support Manager, Valuation Office Agency. For services to Council Tax Processes.

(Leeds, West Yorkshire)

David Edward CUSSONS For services to Agriculture and Rural Communities in North Yorkshire particularly through the Ryedale Agricultural Show.

(York, North Yorkshire)

Iestyn DAVIES Classical Countertenor. For services to Music.

(York, North Yorkshire)

Sylvia Marian (Sue), Mrs EVASON Joint Founder, Jennyruth Workshop, Ripon, Yorkshire. For services to People with Learning Difficulties in Yorkshire.

(Ripon, North Yorkshire)

James FLETCHER, JP For services to the community in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

(Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Dr Martin John HAIGH For services to the community and to charity in West Yorkshire.

(Brighouse, West Yorkshire)

Hilary Gail, Lady JOPLING For charitable services to Children through Hope and Homes for Children.

(Thirsk, North Yorkshire)

Patricia, Mrs LEVITT For services to the community in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

(Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Dr Helen Jayne LIVINGSTONE Specialist Palliative Care Consultant, Airedale NHS Foundation Trust. For services to End of Life Healthcare.

(Shipley, West Yorkshire)

Christopher John MACCORMAC For services to Education and Business in South Yorkshire.

(Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Max Bertram MILLS School Volunteer, St John Fisher Catholic High School, Harrogate. For services to Education.

(Knaresborough, North Yorkshire)

Ms Gillian Joan Adele PALMER Founder of Marie Collins Foundation. For services to Abused Children.

(Ripon, North Yorkshire)

Catherine Monica, Mrs PARLETT Chair, Lighthouse Trust, Leeds. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

(Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Deborah Jane, Mrs TOON Regional Chairman, Yorkshire and the Humber Conservatives. For political service.

(Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

William John WARNOCK For services to Higher Education Sport.

(Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

George Vernon WELLS Chair, Selby College Corporation. For services to Further Education.

(Selby, North Yorkshire)

David WILKINSON Consultant Vascular Surgeon, Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Postgraduate Dean, Health Education England, Yorkshire. For services to the NHS. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Philip Richard YOUNG Supra Area MEICA Team Leader, Environment Agency. For services to Communities, the Environment and Flood Risk Management.

(Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Miss Trudi Jeannette ABADI Manager, National Confidential Unit, North of England, National Crime Agency. For services to Law and Order.

(North Yorkshire)

Dr Jason ALDISS For political service.

(Drighlington, West Yorkshire)

Dr Siow Yen ANDERSEN Safeguarding Lead, North Leeds. For services to Safeguarding Children and Prevention of Domestic Violence in North Leeds.

(Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Michelle, Mrs BECKETT For services to Disadvantaged People in the UK and Abroad.

(Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Wells, Mrs BLACKBURN Support Worker, The William Henry Smith School, West Yorkshire. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

(Brighouse, West Yorkshire)

Sophia, Mrs CRAWSHAW Founder, One Good Turn. For voluntary service to the community in Kirklees.

(Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Tracy, Mrs FOSTER Play Specialist, Paediatric Burns Service, Mid Yorkshire Hospitals. For services to Children with Severe Burns in Yorkshire.

(Castleford, West Yorkshire)

Habidah, Mrs GLASS School Volunteer, Clayton Village Primary School, Bradford and Gladstone Road Primary, Scarborough. For services to Education.

(Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Jennifer Caswell, Mrs HILDYARD For services to the community in York, North Yorkshire.

(North Yorkshire)

Jean, Mrs HOLLAND For services to the community in Mosborough, South Yorkshire.

(South Yorkshire)

Esther Bridget, Mrs MATHEWS For services to Canoeing.

(Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Norman RIMMINGTON For services to Football and the community of Barnsley.

(Barnsley, South Yorkshire)

Margaret Helen, Mrs SHAW Leader,19th Huddersfield (Golcar Church) Rainbows and Brownies. For services to Children.

(Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Stanley SHAW Master Cutler. For services to Manufacturing in Sheffield.

(Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Gary SMITH Co-founder, Working Against Grooming. For services to Combating Child Sexual Abuse.

(Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Carol Ann, Mrs WILDING Operations Manager, Home Office. For public and voluntary services to People with Disabilities in South Yorkshire.

(Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Devan Alexander William WITTER Founder, Devan Group, East Yorkshire. For services to Children’s Mental Healthcare and Wellbeing.

(Market Weighton, East Riding of Yorkshire)