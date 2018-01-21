Ten Year Old Injured in Doncaster Crash

21 January 2018, 07:15

police tape

A 10-year-old boy has been let with serious injuries following a collision in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a 10-year-old boy has been let with serious injuries following a collision in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster. 
 
At around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon (Friday 19 January), a white Seat Ibiza was travelling along Park Road toward Briar Road when it has been involved in a collision with the boy. 
 
The boy was taken to hospital where he currently remains a serious condition. 
 
The driver of the Seat, a 22-year-old man, was not injured in the collision. 

