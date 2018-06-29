The Gritters Are Out In Doncaster

The heatwave has led to the unusual sight of gritters being used in the summer.

They are normally sent out during cold weather to stop road surfaces from freezing.

But Doncaster council are using the vehicles to spread crushed rock dust as temperatures soar.

Some roads have become so hot that they have started to melt and stick to tyres.

Crushed rock particles are being spread to create a non-stick layer between roads and vehicles.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: "Many motorists could be forgiven for thinking the sight of gritters on the road in the summer is a mirage caused by the heat.

"But they should actually be relieved councils have taken action as road surfaces could easily suffer hard-to-repair long-term damage.

"And with many local roads already in a dire state from the harsh winter weather, this is the last thing drivers and their vehicles need."

Motorists who find sticky tar on their vehicles are advised to wash it off with warm soapy water.