Unemployment Down 27,000 In Yorkshire

18th January 2017, 09:34

The number of people unemployed in Yorkshire's fallen by 27,000 in the three months between September and November.

Figures out this morning show there were 133,000 people out of work in Yorkshire and the Humber in that time. 

That figure's down 31,000 on this time last year

More men (84,000) than women (49,000) are unemployed in Yorkshire.

Nationally, unemployment fell by 52,000 to 1.6 million in the three months to November.

 

 

