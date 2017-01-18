Unemployment Down 27,000 In Yorkshire

Video Bomb Disposal Squad Deal With Suspicious Package In Leeds
A large area of Leeds city centre's been cordoned off after a suspicious package was found this morning
The number of people unemployed in Yorkshire's fallen by 27,000 in the three months between September and November.
Figures out this morning show there were 133,000 people out of work in Yorkshire and the Humber in that time.
That figure's down 31,000 on this time last year
More men (84,000) than women (49,000) are unemployed in Yorkshire.
Nationally, unemployment fell by 52,000 to 1.6 million in the three months to November.
A large area of Leeds city centre's been cordoned off after a suspicious package was found this morning
A second person's been arrested over the death of a teenager, whose body was found in an alleyway in Dinnington, near Rotherham
A triple killer has lost a human rights challenge against his whole-life prison term in a ruling that gives UK courts the green light to continue imposing the sentences
North Yorkshire Police have announced they're scaling back their investigation into the disappearance of York chef Claudia Lawrence
10am - 1pm
Text 'HEART' to 82122
11am - 1pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Comments