Victim Of Sheffield Shooting Named

Funeral of 'Allo 'Allo Star Takes Place in Huddersfield
Stars of sitcom 'Allo 'Allo reunited to pay tribute to star Gorden Kaye as his funeral was held in Huddersfield
23-year-old Assel Al-Essaie was shot in Walkley on Saturday afternoon.
He taken to hospital but died a short time later.
A post-mortem examination carried out on Sunday concluded that Mr Al-Essaie died as a result of a gunshot wound to his chest.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.
A teenager has denied murdering seven-year-old Katie Rough in York
West Yorkshire, Humberside and North Yorkshire Police have all seen a rise in reported hate crimes following the EU referendum
Hundreds of mourners have gathered in York Minster to celebrate the life of seven-year-old Katie Rough, who was killed in the city
