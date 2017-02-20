Victim Of Sheffield Shooting Named

20th February 2017, 09:21

Assel Al-Essaie

Comments

23-year-old Assel Al-Essaie was shot in Walkley on Saturday afternoon.

He taken to hospital but died a short time later.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Sunday concluded that Mr Al-Essaie died as a result of a gunshot wound to his chest.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

