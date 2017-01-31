West Yorkshire Fire And Rescue Service Launch Recruitment Campaign

Man In Court Charged With Murder In Leeds
A 19-year-old died after a shooting in Leeds
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is launching a major recruitment campaign to find the next generation of full-time firefighters.
It is almost eight years since WYFRS employed new full-time (also known as wholetime) firefighters, so thousands of applicants are expected from all corners of West Yorkshire and beyond.
The campaign is themed, ‘Ordinary to Extraordinary’.
They say they're looking for ordinary people who do an extraordinary job.
Members of the public will have the chance to find out if they are ‘firefighter fit’ and suitable to apply by attending an awareness day. A series of awareness days will take place at WYFRS Headquarters in Birkenshaw and at fire stations around West Yorkshire through March. They will allow people to try the various physical entry tests and speak to current firefighters about the role, expectations and entry
requirements.
The entry tests available to try will include some or all of the following:
* Breathing apparatus crawl (tests physical skills and claustrophobia)
* A drill ground assessment (tests physical strength and fitness)
* A vertigo test (includes scaling a ladder and working at height)
* A ladder carry to test strength
* Bleep test
They've made a video which tells you more about the role:
West Yorkshire’s new Chief Fire Officer, John Roberts, said:
“This is an exciting opportunity for the men and women of West Yorkshire to join our highly experienced and dedicated team.
“The role of a firefighter has changed considerably over the years, with prevention playing as much of a part as fire and rescue. If you join us, you will learn some incredible skills, work with some wonderful people and overcome obstacles you never thought possible. Ultimately, you will have an extremely rewarding and fulfilling career by serving to protect the people of West Yorkshire. If you think you’re up for the challenge, we want to hear from you!”
There's more details about getting invovled in the recruitment campaign at their special website HERE
Job applications can be made via the website between 1 March and 2 April 2017.
A 19-year-old died after a shooting in Leeds
Special girls-only sessions have been started at a university in Yorkshire to encourage women into sport
There will be no investigation into potential police misconduct in relation to the 1985 Bradford City fire disaster, which left 56 football fans dead, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has decided
These are the big winners from last night's National Television Awards!
4pm - 7pm
Text 'YORKSHIRE' to 82122
3pm - 6pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Comments